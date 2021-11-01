The fund manager said on Monday (1 November) that 12% of its assets under management will be managed in line with net zero principles, representing half of its active equity exposure.

Although BMO GAM stated that it will expand the proportion of its assets in line with net zero goals in the future, it did not state a specific timeline.

However, the firm reiterated its intention to implement net zero across all AUM.

To do so, BMO GAM has constructed a net zero methodology that's based on the Net Zero Investment Framework developed by the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative.

The announcement comes following an update from the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative with signatories disclosing their net zero targets and methodologies.

Firms such as CQS and Candriam also announced on Monday that they have joined the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

BMO GAM joins more than 40 asset managers, including Schroders, DWS, abrdn, and Aviva Investors, in setting out interim targets for their net zero plans.

Vicki Bakhshi, climate strategist at BMO GAM (EMEA), said: "We recognise that asset managers have a unique and critical role to play in the transition to global net zero emissions.

"Strong action by global leaders at this week's COP26 conference is also essential to set the world on a trajectory to a more stable climate and a healthier planet."

"As part of the collective investor voice, we call on governments to be visionary and ambitious in the way they approach the COP26 negotiations. Actions by our leaders, not words, is imperative as we move from commitment to implementation."

Bakhshi co-chairs the IIGC's Implementation Working Group for the Net Zero Investment Framework which aims to provide guidance to asset managers and asset owners on portfolio targets.

BMO GAM has established three "principles of action" to guide implementation of a net zero portfolio and ensure effective governance of a net zero approach.

The asset manager said it will focus on real-world emissions through its engagements with investee companies whilst working in partnership with its clients.

"By working in partnership with clients, providing education on what the low-carbon transition means when applied to portfolios, BMO GAM (EMEA) may be able to move some of its assets to a net zero-aligned pathway earlier than others," the firm stated.

It also highlighted the importance of transparency if net zero targets are to be achieved.

"The risks of ‘net zero-washing' are real. Methodologies on net zero investing are still emerging, and disclosure by corporates is patchy, despite the progress made since the publication of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures," it said.