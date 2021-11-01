Tilney Smith & Williamson sees gross inflows of £4.5bn in nine months

The wealth management group reported gross new business inflows of £1.3bn just for Q3, taking total gross inflows during the first nine months of the year to £4.5bn, representing 11.8% organic growth on an annualised basis.

Assets under management (AUM) increased 9.2% to £56bn during the first nine months of the year. At the end of last year they stood at £51.2bn.

Net inflows for the third quarter totalled £0.5bn, bringing the total for net flows to £1.8 billion for the first three quarters - a 4.7% organic growth on an annualised basis.

"The third quarter continued to see strong new business generation," Chris Woodhouse, chief executive, said.

"While assets under management are a key driver of our revenues, we also earn fees from our Professional Services business, Financial Planning and Fund Administration too.

"Collectively our businesses have generated operating income of £395.4m during the first nine months of the year compared to £175.7m over the same period in 2020 - demonstrating the significant uplift from the merger, as well as organic growth," he added.

Group operating income was £133.5m in the third quarter and £395.4m during the first nine months of the year reflecting the merger with Smith & Williamson in September 2020 and organic growth, according to the firm.

"Alongside healthy new business volumes, we have been actively recruiting additional talent across both Professional Services and Financial Services, with further hires on the way.

"With strong organic growth, the integration substantially completed and excellent progress being made with our key strategic initiatives, we are on track for a successful first full-year as a combined business," Woodhouse said.