Tilney Smith & Williamson sees gross inflows of £4.5bn in nine months

AuM rises 9.2% to £56bn up to September

Pedro Gonçalves
clock • 1 min read
Chris Woodhouse, chief executive
Image:

Chris Woodhouse, chief executive

Tilney Smith & Williamson has attracted £4.5bn of gross new business in the first nine months of 2021, bringing assets under management to £56bn.

The wealth management group reported gross new business inflows of £1.3bn just for Q3, taking total gross inflows during the first nine months of the year to £4.5bn, representing 11.8% organic growth on an annualised basis. 

Assets under management (AUM) increased 9.2% to £56bn during the first nine months of the year. At the end of last year they stood at £51.2bn.

Net inflows for the third quarter totalled £0.5bn, bringing the total for net flows to £1.8 billion for the first three quarters - a 4.7% organic growth on an annualised basis.

 "The third quarter continued to see strong new business generation," Chris Woodhouse, chief executive, said.

Tilney Smith & Williamson expands London financial planning team

"While assets under management are a key driver of our revenues, we also earn fees from our Professional Services business, Financial Planning and Fund Administration too.

"Collectively our businesses have generated operating income of £395.4m during the first nine months of the year compared to £175.7m over the same period in 2020 - demonstrating the significant uplift from the merger, as well as organic growth," he added.

 Group operating income was £133.5m in the third quarter and £395.4m during the first nine months of the year reflecting the merger with Smith & Williamson in September 2020 and organic growth, according to the firm.

Tilney Smith & Williamson names Chris Grigg as new chair

"Alongside healthy new business volumes, we have been actively recruiting additional talent across both Professional Services and Financial Services, with further hires on the way.

"With strong organic growth, the integration substantially completed and excellent progress being made with our key strategic initiatives, we are on track for a successful first full-year as a combined business," Woodhouse said.

Related Topics

Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Robeco strengthens sustainable multi-asset solutions team with Colin Graham

CFA Institute releases first global ESG disclosure standards

More on Wealth Management

Charles Stanleys's FUMA sees 1.1% rise in Q2
Wealth Management

Charles Stanley reports 'marginal' rise in AUM

Group displaying "good momentum"

Jenny Turton
clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
Big names such as Quilter/Quilter Cheviot, Brooks Macdonald, Brewin Dolphin, LGT Vestra and Tatton are struggling to dominate
Wealth Management

Big-name discretionary managers struggling to gain market share among advisers

80% advisers use MPS

Jenny Turton
clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
Funds under management were up more than 2% in the three months to the end of September
Wealth Management

Brooks Macdonald FUM boosted by discretionary offering

2.2% increase in FUM

Jenny Turton
clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

The Big Interview: Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu brings fresh eyes to UK stockmarket

26 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021

27 October 2021 • 10 min read
04

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades

28 October 2021 • 8 min read
06

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 