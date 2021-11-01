Phileas AM takes over management of Eric Sturdza Investment's flagship Europe equity fund

The current investment team, Lofoten Asset Management, has stepped down from managing the Strategic Europe Quality Fund after 11 years at the helm since its inception in 2010.

Phileas's founders, Ludovic Labal (pictured) and Cyril Bertrand, will be responsible for overseeing its strategy and management as part of the next phase of its "evolution".

The fund's current pan-European equity portfolio will be maintained, Eric Sturdza Investments said in a statement.

Tellworth UK Select backs 'almost indestructible' retailer Next

Phileas's team will follow a fundamental, bottom-up approach to manage the portfolio of 30-40 stocks, whilst leveraging its own ESG criteria.

Phileas AM's ESG approach is said to focus on issues such as decarbonisation, pollution, human capital and business ethics.

Eric Sturdza Investments said the team was chosen following a screening process as part of a planned succession.

The investment manager's own long-only equity strategy - Phileas Equity Europe - was launched in 2015 and has delivered annualised returns of around 9%, outperforming the MSCI Net TR index by 3% annualised.

Andrew Fish, managing director of Eric Sturdza Investments, said: "Their appointment marks an evolution in our flagship European equity strategy's positioning within the market, while retaining the overall strategy and approach to investing."

He also thanked the team at Lofoten for their work on the fund and "collective achievements to date", stating that the firm was looking forward to "this next stage in the fund's evolution".

Ludovic Labal added: "Investor demands are changing and we look forward to integrating our own robust ESG approach into the fund."