HSBC AM finds head of stewardship and engagement at EOS Federated Hermes

Christine Chow

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Christine Chow
Image:

Christine Chow

HSBC Asset Management has appointed Christine Chow as its new head of stewardship and engagement, who joins the firm from EOS of Federated Hermes.

Chow, who will report to Stuart Kirk, global head of responsible investing and research, brings 25 years' industry experience to the role, most recently as global technology lead and head of Asia and global emerging markets at EOS of Federated Hermes International.

She also sat as a member of the court and investment committee at London School of Economics over the past six years.

Chow will lead the firm's "responsible investing work around engagement" and will grow the team with new hires over the coming months.

HSBC AM shakes up responsible investment team and launches sustainability office

She takes on the role from Thomas O'Malley, who becomes the head of policy within HSBC AM's newly created sustainability office, reporting to Erin Leonard, global head of sustainability.

Kirk said: "Christine's appointment, as well as the imminent new hires, underlines the importance we place on engagement. Her extensive experience will allow us to build on the work we have done to date and enable us to be a leader when it comes to engagement topics in emerging markets."

Chow added: "With its presence in Asia and emerging markets, HSBC AM is in a unique position to help these economies to transition sustainably. I look forward to leading a world-class stewardship team focused on outcome-based engagements and to be a strong voice for change where it is needed."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Unicorn AIM VCT seeks to raise £25m in new fundraise

Stock spotlight: Domino's benefits from wider delivery boom but investors split on firm's future

More on People moves

Jim Whittington and Lacy Huebel of Dimensional
People moves

Dimensional appoints new responsible investment heads

Jim Whittington will replace Joe Chi who retires at end of year

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 October 2021 • 1 min read
Kashani spent more than 15 years at GSAM
People moves

Apollo hires head of ESG credit from Goldman Sachs

Michael Kashani joins from GSAM

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 26 October 2021 • 1 min read
Victoria Barber
People moves

TIME Investments names Victoria Barber as head of strategic partnerships

Joins from LGT Vestra

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 26 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021

27 October 2021 • 10 min read
03

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Apollo hires head of ESG credit from Goldman Sachs

26 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
06

The Big Interview: Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu brings fresh eyes to UK stockmarket

26 October 2021 • 5 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 