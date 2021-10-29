HSBC AM finds head of stewardship and engagement at EOS Federated Hermes

Chow, who will report to Stuart Kirk, global head of responsible investing and research, brings 25 years' industry experience to the role, most recently as global technology lead and head of Asia and global emerging markets at EOS of Federated Hermes International.

She also sat as a member of the court and investment committee at London School of Economics over the past six years.

Chow will lead the firm's "responsible investing work around engagement" and will grow the team with new hires over the coming months.

HSBC AM shakes up responsible investment team and launches sustainability office

She takes on the role from Thomas O'Malley, who becomes the head of policy within HSBC AM's newly created sustainability office, reporting to Erin Leonard, global head of sustainability.

Kirk said: "Christine's appointment, as well as the imminent new hires, underlines the importance we place on engagement. Her extensive experience will allow us to build on the work we have done to date and enable us to be a leader when it comes to engagement topics in emerging markets."

Chow added: "With its presence in Asia and emerging markets, HSBC AM is in a unique position to help these economies to transition sustainably. I look forward to leading a world-class stewardship team focused on outcome-based engagements and to be a strong voice for change where it is needed."