Morningstar: Value will significantly outperform growth

US equity positions reduced

Lauren Mason
Recoveries "do eventually end, by definition", says Morningstar
Recoveries “do eventually end, by definition", says Morningstar

The economic recovery is likely to “morph into a new economic expansion”, the research team at Morningstar Investment Management Europe, says, describing the recent supportive backdrop as “unique and powerful”.

As such, the team believes there is scope for value stocks to outperform and has taken equity positions across energy and financial companies, explaining that value stocks remain "among the largest driver of our portfolios at this current time".

The team has also reduced its US equity positions across multi-asset portfolios to underweights, offset by "healthy" allocations to the UK, Japan and emerging markets as it "broadly positions" for a "continuation of the economic recovery". 

The team added: "Recoveries, by definition, are transitory. They consist of a period of time following a setback, with an opportunity to see faster improvements than during a normal expansionary phase.

"But they do eventually end, by definition. At some point, it stops being a recovery and it becomes the start of a new expansionary phase, at least until the next setback occurs. Yet, recoveries do represent an outstanding period of time for investors," it continued.

"It can be a period where all ships rise as the tide changes, creating a cyclical upswing."

That being said, the team has still paired back some of its cyclical positions, given recoveries "do eventually end, by definition". 

"Most of the cyclical upswing may now be behind us, although we continue to see positives," the team added. 

"The key now is to stay a step ahead of the pack, knowing what may come as the recovery matures, ultimately positioning portfolios in a way that reflects forward-looking realities.

"Within equities, there will be plenty of room for value stocks to outperform and drive portfolios."

