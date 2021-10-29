abrdn says breaking up Shell could destroy benefits of fossil giant's integrated business model - reports

One of Shell's biggest stakeholders abrdn said splitting the oil major into separate companies would be too complicated and unlikely to add long-term value for investors.

According to the FT, abrdn fund manager Ian Pyle said splitting up Shell - as proposed by activist hedge fund Third Point - could destroy the benefits of Shell's integrated business model.

"People are fully aware of how difficult it would be to break up Shell," said Pyle. "Just because Third Point says it makes compelling financial logic does not mean it will happen."

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

Third Point, a New York-headquartered hedge fund led by Daniel Loeb, called for the break-up of Shell into separate companies on Wednesday (27 October).

Loeb accused Shell of having competing stakeholders trying to push it in different directions, and argued it would benefit from matching its business units with various stakeholder constituencies.

Shell has been increasingly under the spotlight lately, especially as COP26 draws ever closer.

Earlier in the week, Dutch pension fund ABP announced plans to divest all its holdings - worth some €15bn - from fossil fuel companies, including Shell.

The pension fund said there was "insufficient opportunity" to push for the "necessary, significant acceleration of the energy transition at these companies".

Meanwhile, abrdn's Pyle said that he agreed with Third Point's view that Shell had "hidden value" that was not being recognised by the market. "Drawing attention to that is a good thing," he said.

Neil Shah, executive director at research firm Edison Group, said: "With COP26 just days away, the global energy industry is grappling with ever-louder demands to curb CO2 emissions while trying to remain economically viable, and Shell's strategy of embracing the energy transition while continuing to pump oil and gas is being challenged like never before."