Barings Japan Growth Trust to close on 6 December

The UCITS vehicle is due to close on 6 December and has stopped accepting new investments from 26 October.

The fund, which was created in 1985, has acheived top-quartile returns relative to its average peer in the IA Japan sector over three, five and ten years, according to FE fundinfo. however, its AUM has fallen by 61.9% over the past year alone.

"We regularly review our fund offerings to ensure they remain appropriate and continue to provide value for investors and the decision was made to close the fund" said the company in a statement to Investment Week.

"[Managers] Jonathan Greenhill and Yon Chong continue to lead Barings' fundamental bottom-up research on Japanese companies, which form an integral and significant component of our Global, EAFE and EAFE Small Cap franchises.

"Barings currently manages more than $3.5bn (£2.7bn) in these equity asset classes for clients globally."