Barings Japan Growth Trust to close on 6 December

clock • 1 min read
Barings Japan Growth Trust will close on the 6 December
Image:

Barings Japan Growth Trust will close on the 6 December

Barings has decided to close its Japan Growth Trust after it fell to just £9.2m in assets under management, the investment manager has confirmed to Investment Week.

The UCITS vehicle is due to close on 6 December and has stopped accepting new investments from 26 October.

The fund, which was created in 1985, has acheived top-quartile returns relative to its average peer in the IA Japan sector over three, five and ten years, according to FE fundinfo. however, its AUM has fallen by 61.9% over the past year alone. 

"We regularly review our fund offerings to ensure they remain appropriate and continue to provide value for investors and the decision was made to close the fund" said the company in a statement to Investment Week.

"[Managers] Jonathan Greenhill and Yon Chong continue to lead Barings' fundamental bottom-up research on Japanese companies, which form an integral and significant component of our Global, EAFE and EAFE Small Cap franchises.

"Barings currently manages more than $3.5bn (£2.7bn) in these equity asset classes for clients globally."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

interactive investor keeps Syncona on ACE 40 list following review

Watchdog: 'No evidence' Greensill supply-chain finance had any benefit

More on Funds

interactive investor retains Syncona on ACE 40 list
Investment Trusts

interactive investor keeps Syncona on ACE 40 list following review

Trust fell to lowest level since August 2017

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 29 October 2021 • 2 min read
Ed Buttery of the Taylor Maritime trust
Investment Trusts

Buttery: 'Handysize' ships are key to navigating maritime Covid-19 waves

Getting crew visas 'a nightmare'

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 29 October 2021 • 2 min read
The trust aims to raise £25m in this fundraise
Investment Trusts

Unicorn AIM VCT seeks to raise £25m in new fundraise

The trust has returned 67.5p per share since 2010

Georgie Lee
clock 28 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021

27 October 2021 • 10 min read
03

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Apollo hires head of ESG credit from Goldman Sachs

26 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
06

The Big Interview: Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu brings fresh eyes to UK stockmarket

26 October 2021 • 5 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 