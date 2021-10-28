Foresight launches £200m sustainable forestry IPO

Foresight Group announced the forestry company last month, which is an externally managed investment company that will invest in UK forestry assets.

The initial placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer open today (28 October) and are expected to close on 18 November. Initial admission and the commencement of dealings in the shares issued pursuant to the IPO launch is expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. on 24 November 2021.

The forestry company said it will target a net asset value total return of more than CPI inflation plus five per cent per year on a rolling five-year basis, once it was substantially invested.

It comes just eight months after Foresight Group floated on the London Stock Exchange in a £227m IPO that valued it at around £455m. The company has £7.8bn in assets under management, of which £6.5bn resides within sustainable infrastructure and natural capital assets, including forestry.

The forestry company also announced that it had entered into an option agreement where it has the option to acquire shares of the holding companies for the Target Seed Forestry Assets, which has 34 assets valued at about £138m. The assets extend across 11,000 hectares, with 85% of its area located in Scotland, 10% in Wales and 5% in England.

It added that it has identified several investment opportunities where discussion is ongoing, which represents a potential investment volume of more than £115m.

Richard Davidson, prospective chairman of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company, said: "While UK forestry investment has previously seen high barriers to entry, we are delighted that Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc is uniquely offering liquid access to UK forestry and afforestation assets to both institutional and retail investors.

"As well as the attractive dynamics of the timber market, investors will also benefit from significantly increasing demand for carbon credits and from forestry grant schemes and new UK government support for afforestation. The government is targeting 30,000 hectares of UK afforestation each year until 2050 and if the company achieves its target issue size, it expects to have initiated around 10,000 hectares of afforestation development within the next year."

Bernard Fairman, executive chairman and co-founder of Foresight Group, said:

"As calls for action on climate change become louder each day and corporate net zero pledges continue to rise, forestry provides a unique investment opportunity as a truly sustainable asset class with exceptional ESG and sustainability credentials.

"Until now, there has been no listed UK-focused forestry investment company available to investors. The opportunity to invest in UK forestry strategies has only been open to investors who were willing to lock into relatively illiquid private structures, often with high minimum investment thresholds, or to acquire forest properties directly themselves."