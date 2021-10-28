the fund range will now include the word "ACT" in the official fund name

The fund range - said to be the asset manager's most ESG-focused funds - will now include the word "ACT" in the official fund name to simplify its range for distributors and end investors, AXA IM said.

The rebranding comes following increased pressure from both clients and regulators who are calling for greater transparency when it comes to sustainable investing.

Hans Stoter, global head of AXA IM Core, said: "Both clients and regulators are increasingly calling for greater transparency and simplicity from asset managers when it comes to helping investors understand how to compare different ESG products."

According to AXA IM, the ACT fund range aims to target specific sustainability goals around issues such as climate change and inequality.

The fund name changes in the first wave are as follows:

AXA WF Framlington Human Capital becomes AXA WF ACT Framlington Human Capital.

AXA WF Framlington Social Progress becomes AXA WF ACT Framlington Social Progress.

AXA WF Multi Asset Optimal Impact becomes AXA WF ACT Multi Asset Optimal Impact.

AXA WF Global Green Bonds becomes AXA WF ACT Global Green Bonds.

AXA WF US High Yield Bonds Low Carbon becomes AXA WF ACT US High Yield Bonds Low Carbon.

AXA WF US Corporate Bonds becomes AXA WF ACT US Corporate Bonds Low Carbon.

AXA WF Framlington Clean Economy becomes AXA WF ACT Framlington Clean Economy.

The ACT range will also features AXA IM's recently launched ESG funds, such as the AXA WF ACT US High Yield Bonds Low Carbon fund launched in April 2021.