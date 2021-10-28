Asset managers mentioned C02 emissions in 33% of their ESG-related publications this year

According to the report, some 24% of the asset managers are allocating capital in way that would meet net zero targets.

By using natural language processing analysis of over 10,000 responsible investment publications, NNIP found that climate has "leapt up" the agenda for the world's largest 500 asset managers.

Asset managers mentioned C02 emissions in 33% of their ESG-related publications this year, compared to just 6% in 2016. Out of all the publications, 150,000 paragraphs discuss ESG topics.

At the time being, however, the focus is mainly on setting mid-term goals for the proportion of investments to be managed in line with a net zero policy.

Only 0.5% of $27trn global funds assets are Paris-aligned

Asset managers' publications often mention 2025 and 2030 as target dates, NNIP said.

Meanwhile, most asset managers say they are working on more detailed net zero goals for their investments.

Sebastiaan Reinders, head of investment science at NN Investment Partners, said: "Asset managers have high expectations for the outcome of the climate change conference in Glasgow.

"The 150,000 paragraphs contain diverse but optimistic views on the expected real world outcomes from the COP26. The research shows professional investors expect coordinated, meaningful and actionable agreements on climate policy will be reached this time."

Chief sustainability officer Adrie Heinsbroek added: "We hope COP26 will lead to breakthroughs and new commitments on finance goals on climate, higher ambitions from major economies in line with the Paris Agreement and stronger contributions of countries that lag behind.

"Whatever the outcome, we will remain steadfast in our climate commitments and continue to team up with other market participants."