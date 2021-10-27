MSCI publishes Implied Temperature Rise data for over 2,900 companies

Announced last month, the Implied Temperature Rise is calculated by "comparing companies' projected emissions with their allocation of the global remaining carbon budget", a figure that sets the upper limit on allowable carbon emissions to keep the planet below the temperature targets of 2°C and 1.5°C.

The tool allows investors to search a company's name or ticker to access its Implied Temperature Rise, decarbonisation target (through MSCI's Target Scorecard) and its MSCI ESG Rating, which has been available since 2019.

MSCI added that it "will continue to conduct proactive outreach to the nearly 10,000 publicly listed companies to call for increased climate disclosure by year end".

The tool was modelled to meet the design recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Portfolio Alignment Team to allow all segments of the financial sector to measure and disclose the temperature alignment and target-setting frameworks of portfolios.

"At MSCI, we are staunch advocates of the need for greater transparency and consistent standards in ESG and Climate metrics," said Remy Briand, global head of ESG and climate at MSCI.

"Publishing the Implied Temperature Rise data is a natural extension of the transparency work we started in 2019 when MSCI published our ESG ratings. As COP26 fast approaches, we are confident this new data adds much-needed clarity to the discussion on the role of capital markets in combating climate change.

"We are proud to be a leader in driving ESG and climate transparency, equipping investors with the data they need as they sharpen their focus on the financial impact of climate change, raising awareness of the value of ESG data and ratings, and improving disclosure standards."