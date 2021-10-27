Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor promises greater investment in infrastructure and R&D

Cash increase of 50% to annual R&D spending

Chancellor Rishi Sunak promised large increases in infrastructure and research and development (R&D) spending, representing the largest ever increase in R&D spending.

The chancellor announced today the allocation the first round of bids from the Levelling Up Fund, giving £1.7bn to invest in the infrastructure of over 100 local areas.

The fund is the first steps towards concrete movement from the government's Levelling Up strategy, will inlude £170m for Scotland, £120m for Wales, and £50m for Northern Ireland.

Sunak also pledged a cash increase of 50% to annual R&D spending by the end of the current Parliament, to reach the government's target to increase R&D spending to £22bn by 2026/27.

In addition, he announced a change to R&D tax relief rules to include cloud computing and data costs, as well as pushing companies to use their R&D funding to be spent within the UK rather than overseas.

This will lead to total public investment in R&D from 0.7% of GDP in 2018 to 1.1% of GDP by the end of the Parliament, compared to an OECD average of 0.7%.

On Monday, the new UK Infrastructure Bank announced its first ever investment of £107m in offshore wind in Teesside.

