Morningstar launches EU Climate Indexes

Morningstar has rolled out a new climate index series designed to help investors progress toward meeting EU Climate Transition Benchmarks (CTB) and Paris-Aligned Benchmarks (PAB) requirements.

The Morningstar EU Climate indexes allows investors to target companies within a broad market index that are on track for decarbonisation in line with Paris accord targets, while minimizing tracking error against the parent index.

The series combines Morningstar core benchmarks with carbon emissions data and carbon risk ratings from Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company and global provider of ESG research, ratings and data.

Tobias Sproehnle, head of Morningstar Indexes in Europe, said: "As we approach the start of COP26, global investors are more focused than ever on climate change and asking for more advanced measures to track progress in meeting their commitment to carbon neutrality."

Morningstar buys Moorgate Benchmarks

"Our new EU Climate Indexes, which harness the power of Morningstar through our indexes and Sustainalytics teams, combined with focused ESG education and insights via Morningstar's EU Sustainable Finance Action Plan Resources help clients address the complexity of climate policy in order to meet regulatory requirements and create more focused investment strategies."

Morningstar has been expanding its index business. In September, it announced the acquisition of Moorgate Benchmarks, a Europe-based global provider of index design, calculation, and administration.

According to a recent ESG survey of global asset managers by the Index Industry Association, 63% of investment companies cite a lack of quantitative data as a major or moderate challenge to ESG implementation and 64% cite a lack of transparency or insufficient corporate disclosure in relation to firms' ESG activities.

Morningstar Indexes strategist Dan Lefkovitz said: "Investors today need to look beyond corporate net zero pledges. They must separate the businesses paying lip service from those taking measurable steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt their business models to combat climate change."

Pedro Gonçalves
