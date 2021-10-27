The OBR's revised growth forecast has increased from 4.5% to 6.5% for 2021, followed by 6% in 2022 and 2.1%, 1.3% and 1.6% over the next three years respectively.

Meanwhile, the OBR downgraded its unemployment forecast from 12% to 5.2%, according to the Chancellor, while borrowing as a percentage of GDP is forecast to fall from 7.9% by the end of 2021 to 3.3% at the end of next year. Debt is then forecast to shrink to 2.4%, 1.7%, 1.7% and 1.5% across the following years.

Autumn Budget 2021: Sunak introduces new fiscal rules as OBR revises growth forecast

Despite this, the Chancellor warned of "challenging months ahead" due to the fallout of the pandemic, telling Parliament inflation is "likely to rise further" due to supply chain squeezes and rocketing energy prices.

"It would be irresponsible for anyone to pretend that we can solve this overnight," he said. "I am in regular communication with finance ministers around the world and it's clear these are shared global problems, neither unique to the UK, nor possible for us to address on our own."

The OBR forecast CPI to average out at 4% over the next year, with inflation reaching 3.1% in September.

"I understand that people are concerned about global inflation, but they have a government here at home willing and ready to act," Sunak said.

"I have written to the Governor of the Bank of England today to reaffirm their remit to achieve low and stable inflation. And people should be reassured: they have a strong track record in doing so."

Having outlined the economic backdrop, Sunak announced a new charter for budget responsibility comprising two rules "which will keep this government on the path of discipline and responsibility". Firstly, to ensure net debt excluding the impact of the Bank of England continues to fall as a percentage of GDP; and secondly, to only borrow to invest for "future growth and prosperity", with "everyday spending" otherwise being paid for by taxes.

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

Both proposed conditions must be met by the third year of every forecast period.

"This gives us the flexibility to respond to crises while credibly keeping our public finances under control," the Chancellor said. "Coronavirus left us with borrowing higher than at any time since the second world war. As the Prime Minister reminded us in his conference speech, higher borrowing today is just higher interest rates and even higher taxes tomorrow," Sunak said.

Ahead of the vote on the new charter, which will likely pass given the Conservatives majority, Sunak said it gives members "a simple choice": "To abandon our fiscal anchor and leave our economy adrift with reckless unfunded pledges or to vote on what we on this side of the house know is the right course - sound public finances and a stronger economy for the British people."