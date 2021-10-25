AVI: SIHL board's 'lack of independence has hurt shareholders'

On 8 October, Thadani accused AVI of publicising another letter that "makes more inaccurate and misleading" comments regarding SIHL, calling AVI's campaign against the investment manager "misguided".

Tom Treanor, executive director at AVI responded on Monday (25 October), and said: "While we had planned for our next communication to be an update on our next steps following widespread shareholder support for our objectives, we cannot let Mr Thadani's latest disingenuous comments remain unchallenged."

AVI - which owns a 15.4% stake in SIHL on behalf of institutional clients - launched a campaign in April calling for shareholder support to remove and replace SIHL's board of directors due to "poor performance".

Treanor stated that AVI was "pleased to see the ‘independent' chairman, Georges Gagnebin, appears to have been woken up from hibernation to co-sign the letter alongside Mr Thadani".

Gagnebin had previously remained silent when AVI initially launched the campaign to oust SIHL's board over accusations of lack of independence.

"Shareholders will be relieved to see signs of life," wrote Treanor.

Treanor refuted Thadani's assertions that SIHL's independent board directors are indeed independent. Thadani's "continued claims… are frankly preposterous", according to Treanor, who added that they "fly in the face of clear evidence" and "betray a fundamental lack of understanding of the most basic tenets of corporate governance and the role of independent directors".

He went further and accused Thadani's letter of undermining "whatever residual traces of credibility he may have left in the eyes of shareholders".

Thadani had previously written that SIHL would like to "set the record straight" earlier in October "to prevent continued harmful distortion" of the company's narrative in the public domain "and further destruction of shareholder value".

He accused AVI of making deliberately misleading and inaccurate assertions including a "misguided" criticism of the board's independence and the "false accusation" that the investment manager's fees and share options have put shareholders at a disadvantage.

In response, Treanor highlighted that comments regarding boardroom independence were not "dreamt up" by AVI.

He pointed out that the Association of Investment Companies - cited by Thadani in his earlier letter - lists certain circumstances which would obstruct a non-executive director's independence.

These include having a tenure of over nine years, having a material business relationship with the company or manager, close family ties with the company, or holding cross-relationships.

Both Gagnebin and Rajiv Luthra, Treanor noted, have served on SIHL's board for 14 years, while there are also "long-standing" business ties between Luthra and Thadani himself.

Also, board member Samer Alsaifi is an executive at an investment firm chaired by Thadani, and that "in a display of utter contempt for shareholders", Oliviero Bottinelli replaced his father on the board, Treanor wrote to shareholders.

"Worse, there has never been any acknowledgement of these links nor any attempts to justify them," said Treanor.

"There are numerous examples of how this lack of independence has harmed shareholders, but perhaps one of the most tangible relates to the decision by the Board to declare SIHL's largest ever special dividend in May 2018.

"If the Board had deferred this special dividend by just three months to beyond the expiry date of the management's otherwise worthless out-of-the-money options, shareholders would be $10m better off (4% of current market cap)."