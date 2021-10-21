Government borrowing falls in September, but Chancellor in 'tight spot'

Borrowing dropped by £7bn compared to last September at £21.8bn. However, national debt remains high at 95.5% GDP, the highest recorded level since the early 1960s.

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors said the borrowing rate should fall "at a faster rate than we have seen in previous months" now that the furlough scheme has wound up.

"While in previous months the Chancellor has not appeared to be overly concerned by borrowing levels, owing to interest rates sitting at an all-time low, at the recent Conservative party conference he highlighted the long and costly road to recovery we face as a result," Patel commented.

Eyes are now turning to next week's budget, which leaves Rishi Sunak in a "tight spot," according to Patel. As, despite the Chancellors rhetoric around bringing public finances back to a sustainable level, he also has to find a way to support the UK's transition to Net Zero and reduce the NHS backlog.

"If, as rumours suggest, we have a general election in 2023, this could be a decisive moment," said Patel. "The Chancellor will want to have made a big dent on the deficit before the time comes."