JP Morgan Asset Management expands sustainable OEIC range

Marks the fifth fund in the sustainable range

clock • 1 min read
The fund will be available for a total expense ratio of 0.65%
Image:

JP Morgan Asset Management has launched the JPM US Sustainable Equity fund, its latest best-in-class portfolio which invests in US companies deemed most sustainable by the company’s investment team, as well as companies with improving sustainable characteristics

The portfolio construction will be guided by a team of JPMAM US equity analysts, which will create an ‘information advantage' through a combination of proprietary, fundamental research which includes an in-depth sustainability survey.

JP Morgan American trust ditches stocks on ESG concerns

Portfolio managers include David Small, direct of US equity research and Danielle Hines, associate director of US equity research.

Eligible companies should be able to demonstrate strong governance, superior management of environmental and social issues, as well as durable economic models. For companies demonstrating improving sustainability characteristics, JPMAM's research analysts will actively engage with them to influence and encourage best practices. They will also work in partnership with JPMAM's sustainable investing team, led by Jennifer Wu, global head of sustainable investing.

Alongside this, the company's US sustainable equity will also apply exclusion policies to unsustainable industries and businesses based on values, industry norms and regulations.

JP Morgan hires Chuka Umunna for senior sustainability role

Dale Erdei, head of UK funds at JP Morgan Asset Management, said: "As we continue to strategically expand our sustainable investing offering in the UK, we are delighted to introduce a new product which comes with a deep heritage and established expertise in US equity fundamental investing that stretches back decades.

"US Sustainable Equity seeks to meet the ongoing client demand for well-designed strategies which can step beyond ESG integration while maintaining a focus on delivering strong risk-adjusted investment performance."

The fund will have a total expense ratio of of 0.65% and will sit in JPMAM's suite of sustainable OEIC offering which includes JPM Climate Change Solutions Fund, JPM UK Sustainable Equity Fund, JPM Global Sustainable Equity Fund and the JPM Emerging Markets Sustainable Equity Fund.

