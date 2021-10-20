JP Morgan European to merge growth and income share classes

JP Morgan European trust looking to merge share classes
JP Morgan European trust looking to merge share classes

Following a review of the JP Morgan European trust the board has decided that its dual share class structure is “unnecessarily complex and potentially presents a hurdle to those looking to invest”.

JP Morgan European's two share classes consist of a £330.8m growth share class and a £166.1m  income share class.

The board is now recommending a combined roughly £500m single share class whose objective and investment policy will reflect the current growth share class.

The growth share class, which is trading on a 10.6% discount, provides capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from continental European investments.

However, if consolidation is successful the board will also introduce an "enhanced income strategy" to target a dividend of 4% per annum based on the net asset value of the New Ordinary Shares as at the end of the preceding financial year.

In the announcement it said the "strategy is differentiated to other European investment companies and makes use of the closed-ended structure".

It will also look to change the company's name to JP Morgan European Growth & Income plc.

At the same time the board has decided to implement a number of other changes, which are conditional on consolidation.

It will: adopt a discount management policy which commits to keep the discount at single digit levels in normal market conditions; introduce a performance-related tender offer; lower management fees and reduce the notice period for management to six months.

The performance related tender offer would be triggered if NAV total return performance is behind the company's benchmark, the MSCI Europe ex UK index (total return) in sterling terms, over a five-year period from consolidation.

Meanwhile, the lower management fee will move from 0.75% to 0.55% per annum up to £400m, 0.4% per annum thereafter.

The company has consulted with shareholders who have indicated their support for these proposals. Subject to approval the company expects the consolidation and introduction of new features by late 2021/early 2022.

