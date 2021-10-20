Supermarket Income REIT raises £200m

The REIT, which invests in supermarket real estate, was initially targeting £100m, but the board decided to increase the size due to demand and the confidence of the investment pipeline.

Despite the increase, investor demand still "substantially exceeded the maximum size of the initial issue and as such, a material scaling back exercise was undertaken", the board said.

AIC: Secondary fundraising eclipses 2019 levels Nick Hewson, chairman of the company, said £180m of target assets were already under exclusivity with a "robust pipeline" of £420m in potential acquisitions.

"We are confident that we will be able to deploy proceeds efficiently into a number of attractive omnichannel supermarkets let to some of the UK's largest supermarket operators to deliver our investors with a stable and growing, inflation-linked income return," he said.

The shares, which were purchased at 115 pence per ordinary share, are expected to be admitted to the stock exchange on 22 October.

Prior to the announcement the currently £1.2bn trust was trading at a 9.1% premium, according to the Association of Investment Companies.