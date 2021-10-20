Supermarket Income REIT raises £200m

Oversubscribed issue

clock • 1 min read
The issue was oversubscribed
Image:

The issue was oversubscribed

Supermarket Income REIT has raised £200m in a “significantly oversubscribed” issue, its board has announced.

The REIT, which invests in supermarket real estate, was initially targeting £100m, but the board decided to increase the size due to demand and the confidence of the investment pipeline.

Despite the increase, investor demand  still "substantially exceeded the maximum size of the initial issue and as such, a material scaling back exercise was undertaken", the board said.

AIC: Secondary fundraising eclipses 2019 levels

Nick Hewson, chairman of the company, said £180m of target assets were already under exclusivity with a "robust pipeline" of £420m in potential acquisitions.

"We are confident that we will be able to deploy proceeds efficiently into a number of attractive omnichannel supermarkets let to some of the UK's largest supermarket operators to deliver our investors with a stable and growing, inflation-linked income return," he said.

The shares, which were purchased at 115 pence per ordinary share, are expected to be admitted to the stock exchange on 22 October.

Prior to the announcement the currently £1.2bn trust was trading at a 9.1% premium, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

JP Morgan European to merge growth and income share classes

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

More on Investment Trusts

The closures mark the third and fourth in a single week
Funds

Two further fund closures adds to abrdn's growing tally

Japanese Growth and Financial Equity

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 October 2021 • 1 min read
JP Morgan European trust looking to merge share classes
Investment Trusts

JP Morgan European to merge growth and income share classes

Too complex

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 20 October 2021 • 2 min read
GHS and Gresham House are at logger heads
Investment Trusts

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

Proposals not in interest of all shareholders

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 20 October 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter

15 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

18 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Odey Asset Management closes Odyssey fund

14 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

UK fixed income funds suffer worst outflows since March 2020

14 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 