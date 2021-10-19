Investors grow jittery on stagflation as bulls go into lockdown

The latest global fund manager survey by Bank of America (BofA) showed investors are the least bullish since October last year, fund managers' cash levels jumping to a 12-month high as global growth expectations turn negative on inflation and China pessimism.

BofA's European fund manager survey showed expectations for global growth "have collapsed", with a net 6% of investors expecting the economy to weaken, which is "the most pessimistic growth reading since the start of the pandemic last March".

Investors are preparing for the storm, with allocation to commodities jumping to net 28%, stocks remain high (50%) and cash rose to 27%, a 15-month high. Allocation to bonds is at an all time low as it plunged 80%

A growing majority of respondents expect the EU equity rally to continue into 2022, but pockets of doubts are surfacing. Investors are increasingly concerned about inflation, which 48% see as the biggest tail risk for markets, double the rate in September.

China (23%) takes the second spot on this risk list, with Covid fears now dissipated (3%). Long tech, long ESG and short China/EM were investors' top three "crowded trades".

Most investors still believe inflation will be transitory (20%) but see it and the Fed as the most important market drivers for next year. A net 85% of respondents expect higher short-term interest rates over the coming twelve months, up from 65% last month and the highest level in almost two years, according to investment strategist Andreas Bruckner.

The global survey also saw a big rotation to banks and energy from healthcare and staples, with banks now the top global sector, with "the biggest overweight since May 2018".

Healthcare comes in second and energy soars to take third place. Investors are now underweight when it comes to utilities and staples, BofA's chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett said.