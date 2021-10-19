Alinda Capital Infrastructure IPO seeks £350m raise to fund £485m pipeline

The trust will have an emphasis on transport and logistics infrastructure, utility-related and digital infrastructure

It will target a placing and offer for subscription of ordinary shares at an issue price of 100 pence per share, with a placing programme to follow that will allow the trust to issue a further 650m ordinary and/or C shares in the 12 months from the prospectus publication date.

Pantheon Infrastructure IPO seeks to raise £300m

The company seeks to generate total returns of between 10-12% per annum through investment in core-plus, mid-market infrastructure and infrastructure-related opportunities globally.

It is also targeting an initial dividend of 3.5 pence per ordinary share in its first full financial year ending 31 December 2022, rising to 5 pence per ordinary share the following year.

This opportunity set will have an emphasis on transport and logistics infrastructure, utility-related and digital infrastructure, which the managers will seek to gain exposure to through methods including sub-sectors adjacent to traditional sectors and proprietary bilateral negotiation.

Within these three key sectors, investment manager Alinda Advisors has identified a total equity opportunity for the trust equal to approximately £485m.

Alinda hopes to deploy capital on an increasing basis over 24 months, with more than £200m committed in the first three months and a total of £500-600m within 18-24 months of initial admission.

The company will be a significant investor in the Alinda Infrastructure Parallel Fund IV Sterling, a parallel version of Alinda's flagship private fund, and will also make direct investments alone and with third-party partners.

Andrew Bishop, managing partner of Alinda, said: "We are delighted to present investors with this opportunity to invest in a London listed investment company focused on our proven, successful strategy of core plus mid-market global infrastructure investment.

"We believe that the current opportunity in this sector, which forms the backbone of our fifteen year and $12.5bn history, is extremely compelling, with a strong risk adjusted total return profile, and, with the company's portfolio expected to have particular emphasis on the highly attractive transport and logistics, utility related and digital infrastructure sub-sectors.

"The company has an advanced pipeline of investments, with the potential to deploy capital rapidly into investments of exceptional quality, with over £200m expected to be committed within the first three months of admission."