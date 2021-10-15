Hargreaves Lansdown attracts £1.3bn of new business but revenue drops 1%

In Hargreaves's quarterly trading update today (October 15), it said some 23,000 new clients joined the firm in the three months to 30 September, taking active member figures to more than 1.6m.

Net new business amounted to £1.3bn for the period, up from £0.8bn in Q3 2020, pushed by higher client numbers, ongoing wealth consolidation on to its platform and flows into active savings.

The firm's assets under management jumped to £138bn in the period, up 2% since 30 June, the end of the financial year. The rise was driven both by the net inflows and £1.2bn from positive market movements.

Still, revenue for the quarter dropped 1% to £142.2m from £143.7m compared with the same period last year. Hargreaves said the figures were "a pleasing result" given the seasonal quieter summer period and the easing of lockdown restrictions.

"Today we report a good start to our financial year, with continued growth in clients and assets in what is typically our quietest quarter. The client retention rate remains solid at 92.6 per cent and we continue to see new clients build wealth, diversify holdings and engage with the proposition," said chief executive Chris Hill.

Across Q3, there were an average of 861,000 deals per month, compared with 980,000 the year before.

"These results are against the backdrop of an easing out of lockdown and ongoing market uncertainty and highlight the importance of a resilient business and the strength of our proposition.

"The normalisation of revenues post pandemic is in line with our expectations and our focus, as always, remains on our clients, and their lifelong needs," Hill added.