TCFD sees greatest increase in climate disclosure yet

83 of the world’s largest 100 companies now support or report by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures framework, according to the TCFD's 2021 Status Report.

It notes that for the first time, more than half of companies TCFD reviewed disclosed their climate-related risks, with disclosure increasing by 9% from 2019 to 2020, more than double the increase in the year prior.

Since 2019, over 1,000 new organisations support TCFD recommendations, bringing the total to over 2,600 globally, spanning 89 countries with a combined market capitalisation of over $25.1trn, which is a 99% increase from last year.

The report added that in this year, "official entities in eight jurisdictions have referenced the TCFD in announcements to require climate-related reporting", while international regulators such as the European Commission have expressed support for aligning their efforts with TCFD recommendations.

The TCFD also released new guidance for companies to disclose their plans for a net zero transition, such as encouraging disclosure of cross-industry metrics like internal carbon price, and information on climate-related metrics and targets.

EQ Investors publishes annual sustainability report

"The Task Force has had an exceptional year in rallying global support for climate risk reporting - but we still have a long way to go" said Michael Bloomberg, chair of the TCFD.

"As governments and businesses around the world work to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy, they should continue to draw on the TCFD recommendations as a critical tool in their efforts."

Mary Schapiro, head of the TCFD Secretariat added that "there is clear and growing consensus among investors and regulators on the importance of climate-related disclosure and the need for standardized, transparent data to support capital allocation decisions.

"As countries and companies around the world set net zero targets, the TCFD framework is increasingly becoming the foundation for standards and requirements needed to chart the transition to the low-carbon economy.

"That's why today we are also publishing guidance to help companies disclose their plans and progress for the transition to a low-carbon economy, more consistent cross-sector metrics, and, for financial firms, how aligned their portfolios are with a well-below 2°C scenario."

