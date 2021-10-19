Bond yields soar as expected rate hike looms

Inflation is causing the Bank of England to seriously consider raising rates from their record low of 0.1% later this year.

However, several have pointed out there are pockets of the bond market that could be set to benefit from the current backdrop, and so are encouraging investors not to ditch the asset class completely.

Market Movers Blog: Bank of England 'will have to act' to stem inflation

Government bond yields soared to pre-pandemic levels for the first time this month, in advance of an expected rate hike from the Bank of England.

Two-year yields saw the biggest increase, rising seven basis points in a day, closing above 0.6% for the first time since January 2020. Three-year, five-year, seven-year and ten-year yields all reached their highest levels since May 2019, peaking on 11 October.

Erik Norland, senior economist at CME Group, said: "SONIA futures markets currently price that the BoE will become the first of the major central banks to raise interest rates following the pandemic, with a 21% probability that they move to tighten in November and a 72% chance that they will have moved to higher rates by December."

However, just last month "if you looked at what markets had priced in for rate moves, they had no real rate rise priced in until the mid-part of 2022", according to Craig Inches, head of rates and cash for Royal London Asset Management.

The surge in bond yields came following comments from multiple BoE rate-setters, including Governor Andrew Bailey, who strongly indicated that inflation was causing the bank to seriously consider raising rates from their record low of 0.1% later this year.

This follows the worst quarter for bond investors in the UK gilt market since 1980, according to the CIO of Waverton Investment Management William Dinning, who highlighted that despite the "better behaviour" of the markets in Q2, the UK long duration index was down 12% to 1 October.

Despite the soaring yields, investors remain bearish on the bond market, with UK-domiciled fixed income funds recording net outflows of £752m throughout September, according to figures from Morningstar.

The lack of faith could be tied to investors' belief in the speed of the central bank's decision, with a recent Deutsche Bank survey revealing that 45% of investors surveyed said they expected the Bank of England to rush into raising interest rates, with just one in five investors believing the Bank will get policy right.

With Europe and the US unlikely to shift rates, "the Bank of England is going to be the first of those three major markets to move rates," said Inches. This, along with a perception that the UK seems more prone to inflationary pressures than other countries, has led investors to single out gilts for heavy selling.

The difference between British and German ten-year bond yields has widened to 1.33%, the largest gap since before the Brexit referendum in 2016. The UK to US ten-year bond yield gap is the highest since August 2020.

Asset allocation

Despite the likelihood of an interest rate hike, professional investors remain bullish on particular pockets of the fixed income market. For instance, Aza Teeuwen, portfolio manager of the TwentyFour Income fund, said floating rate bonds in particular can benefit from the rate rise scenario.

"The market is pricing in a rate hike either later this year or early next year and potentially up to three rate hikes in the next 12 months," he said. "If you have three rate hikes that is three times the additional income to a floating rate fund. So, say you get a 50-basis point rate hike, that is just 50 basis points that you can add to the income that you receive as a floating rate investment."

Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

Elsewhere, the research team at Principal Global Investors believes high-yield bonds remain an attractive diversifier.

"In the current low-but-rising rate environment, for investors looking for a shorter-duration, fixed-income diversifier, high yield could be an attractive option," it said.

"After the Covid-19 recession, US, European and global high yield default rates spiked to only a fraction of peaks from previous crises. While extraordinary central bank policy intervention shielded many firms from lasting damage, the higher quality composition of the high yield market likely contributed to the lower-than-expected high yield default rate.

"While rising rates are a headwind for fixed income, high yield's shorter duration profile and newfound quality bias should provide investors with a soft cushion as times get tougher."