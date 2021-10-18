Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

The ‘stag’ element of stagflation is a misnomer in the current environment, experts say

However, they warn that expectations for stagflation could lead to a "significant reversal" across nominal bond and equity markets.

Stagflation, when economic growth slows and unemployment increases while inflation ticks higher, creates a tough environment for investors, given consumer spending slows, companies' earnings fall and unemployment continues rising.

It is a difficult cycle to break, as evidenced between 1973 and 1982, when the oil embargo of 1973 hit prices and first challenged the seemingly stable inverse correlation between inflation and unemployment.

But despite the fact UK inflation has risen 3.2% over the last 12 months to the end of August, and GDP remains below pre-pandemic levels, several investment professionals believe the spectre of stagflation still remains unlikely.

Olivier de Berranger, CIO of LFDE, said: "The situation at present is completely different. Demand is extremely strong, particularly in developed countries.

"Inflation has been caused by this strong demand in an environment of temporary supply constraints in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis. And global economic growth is forecast at 4.5% for 2022, after close to 6% this year, which hardly qualifies as stagnation."

"The ‘stag' element of stagflation is therefore a misnomer in the current environment."

However, there are still macroeconomic concerns regarding inflationary risk.

Ariel Bezalel, head of strategy, fixed income, at Jupiter Asset Management, said the global supply chain has been running on a "just in time" model, which has been severely disrupted by the pandemic.

"This has been one of the primary causes of the inflationary pressures which have arisen this year," he warned. "The world is now more connected than ever, and this means that when a factory shuts down in China, the knock-on effects are both immediate and wide-ranging."

De Berranger agreed that persistent bottlenecks in global supply chains are a concern, adding that this could "eventually depress demand" for goods in developed countries.

"There are some aspects of the economy that are worrying," he said. "However, for the most part, we are talking about fears of a slowdown in the rate of expansion, and not expectations of stagnating growth."

Indeed, Royal London Asset Management's head of rates and cash Craig Inches referred to a "slowflation" rather than a stagflation scenario.

"We cannot call it stagflation because we are not going to see zero or negative growth over the next few years; growth will actually be quite robust," he told Investment Week.

Bezalel added that stagflation is not a long-term concern for investors as he believes inflation remains transitory, given "there are powerful structural forces at play which will keep inflation in check".

"The Covid pandemic has pushed global debt to levels not seen since the Second World War. Over the last year alone global debt has increased by $40trn to $280trn. This is over three times more than global GDP and history has shown that, when government debt-to-GDP levels reach 50-60%, this acts as a headwind for inflationary pressures."

Salman Baig, multi-asset investment manager at Unigestion, said that in order to see any sign of stagflation, "we would need to see… economies stalling in their reopening".

"It is also important to point out that the example of the 1970s is not a perfect analogy for today," he argued.

"The global economy is coming out of a historic period of lockdowns, the price of oil has less of an impact on individuals as the source of today's supply shock is more varied, and monetary policymakers have gained the experience of the last period of stagflation."

Asset allocation

Given that stagflation is "the opposite of the macroeconomic environment we have had for most of the last decade", according to Baig, investors have moved into positions that have benefitted from decent growth and muted inflationary pressures, such as nominal bonds and growth-style equities.

"The reversal of the macro environment to a period of stagflation would lead to a significant reversal in these markets," he warned.

"We expect the real asset exposure will be with us for some time, but if the risk of stagflation rises, we will reduce our growth exposure to ride out the difficult storm."