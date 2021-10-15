Ashmore Group AUM drops $3.1bn in just three months

Company vulnerable to potential Evergrande default

Ashmore held significant assets in China
Image:

Ashmore Group, the specialist emerging markets asset manager, has seen its assets under management (AUM) drop from $94.4bn to $91.3bn since 30 June 2021.

Assets such as local currency, blended debt, and fixed income all saw 4% drops, with corporate debt decreasing by 8.8%. The company said that the drop comprised of $1bn of net outflows and $2.1bn of negative investment performance.

Ashmore held significant holdings in debt issued by Chinese property giant Evergrande, with Bloomberg reporting that the company held $400m worth of bonds from Evergrande in June.

"We attribute the relative weakness of Ashmore returns to a higher allocation to Chinese debt" wrote Credit Suisse analysts in August.

Evergrande: Opportunity catalyst or the next 'Lehmans-like scenario'?

"Market sentiment, prompted by the macro environment, deteriorated as the quarter progressed, and the consequent reduction in investor risk appetite in September meant that returns were negative for the period overall," said the company in their quarterly statement.

The news comes after Ashmore had previously reported a significant rise in AUM in June, as it targeted more equity flows and intermediary retail clients.

Mark Coombs, CEO of Ashmore, stayed optimistic, adding that "Investors have focused increasingly on the global growth outlook, including the impact of higher commodity prices, supply chain challenges and China's ongoing reforms. Meanwhile, vaccination rates are increasing and restrictions are easing across a wide range of Emerging Markets, delivering a pickup in leading indicators and a broadening of economic growth. Further, central banks in emerging countries are raising interest rates, reinforcing the attractive yields available."

"This positive fundamental backdrop is not reflected in current valuations, presenting an opportunity for Ashmore's active investment processes to exploit and enabling investors to benefit from increasing their allocations to Emerging Markets."

