Passive trumps active in latest Morningstar Barometer

The semi-annual study, that measures the performance of Europe-domiciled active funds against passive peers in their respective Morningstar categories, found the long-term success rates of European active funds was low.

Over the 10 years to June 2021, the success rates of active funds were less than 25% in nearly two thirds of the categories analysed.

Furthermore, less than a fifth of fixed income, allocation and property funds have been able to outsmart their passive peers in 23 categories over the past decade.

Passive also came out on top for single country funds, although the results from the study in this area were more mixed.

However, active funds in the UK mid-cap, Singapore and Denmark categories consistently outpaced their average passive peer, with more than half outperforming during the 10-year period.

Morningstar today published its semi-annual European Active/Passive Barometer, which measures the performance of Europe-domiciled active funds against passive peers in their respective Morningstar categories.

The report, which covers nearly 21,000 unique active and passive Europe-domiciled funds that account for approximately €4.4trn in assets, stated that the biggest driver of the failure of active funds is often the result of lacklustre performance.

Dimitar Boyadzhiev, senior manager research analyst of passive strategies, said "Our Active/Passive Barometer is a useful measuring stick that can help investors calibrate the odds of succeeding with active funds in different areas based on recent trends and longer-term history.

"Comparing funds' mortality rates between active and passive shows that the latter have had better odds of surviving over the long term. The contrast is starkest over longer periods."