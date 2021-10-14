Nicholls ups gearing on China trust to capitalise on opportunities

"Looking at the net gearing for the trust that is clearly moving up as we capitalise on opportunities," the manager explained in a webinar.

The trust has gearing at 28%, according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). The trust's three year low for gearing is 18% and the high is 36%.

Nicholls said while there are opportunities across "a range of sectors," the information technology area "is probably presenting the most opportunities right now".

At the end of August the trust's largest long positions were Tencent, which made up 10.5% of the trust and Alibaba at 9.2%, the factsheet said.

Speaking about Alibaba, Nicholls said that valuations for the business were still looking attractive. The stock has struggled in recent months and is down 29.13% year to date as China launched a strong regulatory agenda.

"If you factor out, say, the cash and investments and just look at the core business," then Alibaba has "low teen multiples," he said. He added that this includes the "cloud business, which is loss making, but still has strong long-term prospects".

Nicholls said this represents "clear emerging value" for the "dominant player" in China.

He added that if you compare it to some global players, such as Amazon, then you are looking at a 70% style discount for the company.

"I think risk reward is actually stacking up quite well here," the manager said. "I do recognise that sentiment is very weak, there is a lot of fear out there. But again, looking at individual stocks, it does seem like a lot of it is priced in and for the trust, I am actually putting more money to work here."

The trust is trading on 7.1% discount, according to the AIC. Its share price has lost 9.5% in one year, while the China/Greater China AIC sector has lost 10.2%. In three years it has returned 75.1% against the sector's 77.9%.