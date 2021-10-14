Former Pictet EM head joins Australian investment boutique

Set to launch a GEM offering

John Moorhead
Pictet Asset Management’s head of emerging market equities John Moorhead has returned to Australia and joined Sydney-based boutique investment manager Maple-Brown Abbott.

In his role as head of global emerging markets at the Australian boutique, Moorhead will help launch and build out the firm's global emerging markets capability. He will report to CEO and managing director Sophia Rahmani and CIO Garth Rossler. 

He will work with senior management and will serve as lead portfolio manager and investment analyst. It is expected that a strategy will be available to investors by mid-2022, the firm said.

At Pictet, Moorhead led a team of 20 investors managing $6bn in assets under management.

Commenting on the move, he said: "Emerging markets offer fertile ground for active management, where rigorous research and a disciplined investment process allows investors to uncover exciting opportunities. 

"I plan to take a concentrated approach to investing in GEM by focusing on those companies with the prospect of generating sustainably strong cash returns on capital, run by shareholder-oriented management teams, and purchasing them at a discount to our estimate of fair value."

He added: "Focusing on sustainable returns and valuations is core to my investment approach. It means investing for the long term and looking not just at the ESG risks that can be so important in emerging markets, but beyond that to those companies that can benefit multiple stakeholders to generate those sustainably high returns."

