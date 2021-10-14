UK fixed income funds suffer worst outflows since March 2020

Large redemptions from a handful of fixed income funds led the asset class to a £752m outflow - its largest since the "coronavirus crash" in March last year.

Bhavik Parekh, manager research analyst at Morningstar, said: "Though this was only one tenth of the outflows seen in March 2020, it highlights investors' concerns about inflation and potential future interest rate rises by the Bank of England."

Meanwhile, the GBP Corporate Bond Morningstar category had an outflow of £1.7bn, but the report highlighted that non-sterling-denominated bond categories - or global bond categories - did see net inflows, however.

The M&G Corporate Bond fund suffered the heaviest redemptions in September, with investors pulling £801m from the fund.

The UBS Corporate Bond UK Plus fund saw outflows to the tune of £645m, while the iShares Corporate Bond Index and LF Prudential Pacific Markets Trust saw investors withdraw £523m and £508m respectively.

Equity funds had good inflows in many areas, but others - such as UK large-cap equity - continued to see outflows.

Overall equity funds attracted £1.3bn of inflows, but Morningstar noted that this figure is small considering the aggregate size of equity funds' assets.

"These inflows came in a poor month for equity markets," the data provider stated.

Sustainable active vehicles led the equity inflows, with a net £1.7bn in new subscriptions. Sustainable vehicles accounted for seven of the top ten funds by flows.

Alternative funds saw another month of net outflows, with investors pulling out £541m. These were primarily due to Invesco Global Targeted Returns' £499m net outflow. The fund has lost £11bn in assets over the past three years, and its assets under management now stand at just £1.6bn, Morningstar commented.

"If bond investors have concerns around interest rate increases, they may choose to lower their duration by investing in money market funds, thus cushioning the effect of a rate change," said Parekh.

