Close Brothers AM appoints new global funds managing director

Giles Parkinson previously worked for Aviva

Giles Parkinson has been hired by CBAM
Giles Parkinson has been hired by CBAM

Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has appointed Giles Parkinson as their new global funds managing director.

Parkinson will be taking over the role from Riitta Hujanen, who worked in the role for almost ten years, and will be reporting to Robert Alster, chief investment officer of the company.

Parkinson joins CBAM from Aviva Investors, where he worked as manager for global equity endurance for the last six years and launched the Aviva Investors Global Equity Endurance fund. Before that, he worked as a junior manager for Artemis and obtained both a CFA charter and certificate in ESG investing.

Amundi appoints new head of marketing and products

Robert Alster, chief investment officer of Close Brothers Asset Management, said: "Giles has significant experience in delivering fund portfolios with excellent performance, and his skills and expertise make him an ideal fit for our team.

"Our funds are extremely important and it remains a strategic imperative to continue to broaden and deepen our fund range. Giles will continue Riitta's excellent work in developing the growth of our funds team and I am confident that clients and advisers alike will be as excited as we are about Giles's appointment.

"Riitta has made a great contribution to our clients and the business during her time at CBAM, and we are grateful that she is remaining with us in the short-term to oversee the handover. We wish her the best of luck in her future ventures."

