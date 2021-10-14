Odey Asset Management closes Odyssey fund

Tim Bond to remain

clock • 1 min read
Odey closed the fund due to its size
Image:

Odey closed the fund due to its size

Odey Asset Management has closed the Odey Odyssey fund because of its size, Investment Week has learned.

The fund, which was $65m at the end of March, has been unable to accept new investments since 5 October and is due to be closed on 1 November, a letter seen by Investment Week said.  

In the letter the asset management company said it made the decision based on the fund's size and the cost associated with maintaining it. 

Sector launches and closures: Global equity fund launches surge while UK funds dwindle

Odey estimates the costs of the closure will be 0.10% which will be borne by the fund and has waived its investment management fee over the closure period.  

Tim Bond, the manager of the fund, will remain with the business and continue in his role as a macro strategist, a spokesperson from the business said.

Year to date the fund has lost 7.2% according to Morningstar and over three and five yars its has lost 13.4% and 12% respectively.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Nicholls ups gearing on China trust to capitalise on opportunities

Passive trumps active in latest Morningstar Barometer

More on Funds

Dimitar Boyadzhiev is senior manager research analyst at Morningstar
Funds

Passive trumps active in latest Morningstar Barometer

Active funds have struggled to outperform

Jenny Turton
clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
Gavin Rochussen is CEO of Polar Capital
Funds

Polar Capital AUM up 12%

Net inflows of £0.7bn

Jenny Turton
clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
The Consistent 50
Funds

Consistent 50: No change for top two; smaller companies dominating

Weekly review of the best performing funds

Investment Week
clock 13 October 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Gresham House Strategic trust appoints Harwood Capital and proposes name change

11 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Industry Voice: The UK - A cheap market offering lots of opportunities for stock pickers.

11 October 2021 • 5 min read
04

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

11 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Battery storage trust eyes IPO as it strikes deal with Tesla

11 October 2021 • 2 min read
06

AIC: Keep private investors away from LTAF to prevent Woodford 2.0

13 October 2021 • 2 min read
14 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Briefing - Channel Islands

Register now
Trustpilot

 