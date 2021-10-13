US September inflation 'stable but stubbornly high'

The numbers "came in slightly above expectations" said John Leiper, chief investment officer at Titan Asset Management. "Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, came in-line with expectations."

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, described inflation as "stable but stubbornly high". The report stated that prices rose 0.4% in September compared with August.

Time to taper?

Analysts were paying close attention to whether the inflation figures would cause the Fed to change course on their predicted tapering later this year.

"The Fed is currently walking a tightrope. On one side it does not want to tighten too early and risk stunting the recovery, but on the other it cannot risk inflation running away, requiring more aggressive tightening further down the line," explained Jai Malhi, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, argued that "today's number should not move the needle for the Fed".

"Inflation has already surpassed its goal and, if anything, the higher-than-expected September CPI just reinforces the need to start tapering. November tapering, here we come."

Caleb Thibodeau, associate in global capital markets for Validus Risk Management, agreed and added that "given this inflation persistence in the short term and recent employment data, we can reasonably expect that the Fed will move forward with a tapering announcement at the November policy meeting."

Non-transitory?

While inflation may be stable, analysts noted that not all inflation is the same. Thibodeau said that "previous contributions to a higher CPI came predominantly from transitory reopening imbalances, such as airfares, hotel rates or used cars.

"More than half of the 0.4% month-over-month increase for September was from increases in food or shelter-related costs, which is a marked shift towards non-transitory price increases."

Shah added that the "recent rise in oil prices has not yet fed through to the numbers - that is still to come, while the renewed rise in car prices is also likely to drive inflation numbers higher in the coming months.

"With the NY Fed's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations moving higher, market angst about inflationary pressures is not disappearing any time soon."