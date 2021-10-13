The Paris-based group also called for an "unmistakeable" signal of ambition at this year's upcoming COP26 as it released its World Energy Outlook 2021.

The new analysis, IEA said, delivers stark warnings about the direction in which today's policy settings are taking the world.

"The world's hugely encouraging clean energy momentum is running up against the stubborn incumbency of fossil fuels in our energy systems," said Fatih Birol, the IEA executive director.

"Governments need to resolve this at COP26 by giving a clear and unmistakeable signal that they are committed to rapidly scaling up the clean and resilient technologies of the future."

He added that the social and economic benefits of accelerating clean energy transitions are huge, while the costs of inaction are "immense".

The outlook highlights what pledges made by governments to reduce emissions mean so far for the energy sector and climate, and also sets out what needs to be done to move beyond these commitments.

IEA commented: "Insufficient investment is contributing to uncertainty over the future. Spending on oil and natural gas has been depressed by price collapses in 2014-15 and again in 2020.

"As a result, it is geared towards a world of stagnant or even falling demand. At the same time, spending on clean energy transitions is far below what would be required to meet future needs in a sustainable way."

The report stresses the need to mobilise investment and finance. Getting the world on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 requires clean energy transition-related investment to increase from current levels to around $4trn annually by 2030, according to IEA.

Birol said: "There is a looming risk of more turbulence for global energy markets. We are not investing enough to meet future energy needs, and the uncertainties are setting the stage for a volatile period ahead.

"The way to address this mismatch is clear: a major boost in clean energy investment, across all technologies and all markets. But this needs to happen quickly."