Real estate market 'shows signs of recovery'

Activity in hotel sector leading the way

clock • 1 min read
Real estate activity revealed in a Preqin report
Image:

Real estate activity revealed in a Preqin report

The real estate market is showing signs of recovery, with the hotel sector outpacing other sectors, according to a report by Preqin.

Fundraising and deal activity have both improved in Q3 as confidence returned to real estate dealmaking, it revealed.

Deals in real estate were up 38% in Q3 compared to the same period last year, while aggregate deals were 102% higher.

The report also highlighted the sharp recovery in hotel deal numbers, with growth of 328% year-on-year.

"While the hotel sector represents only a small subset of the asset class, it is an indication that investors are looking through any short-term issues and towards the long-term recovery in tourism growth," Preqin stated.

Blackstone launches European real estate income fund

Data also showed that, on average, funds are growing as capital raised in Q3 reached more than $39bn, up 46% on Q3 2020.

Dave Lowery, head of research insights at Preqin, said: "Real estate performance, at least in the short-term, has also recovered. This, and increased deal activity leading to a fall in dry powder, could see overall activity recover further towards the end of the year.

"If 2020 was tough, and 2021 a year of consolidation, then 2022 could be a solid year for activity." 

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
