LGIM partners with renewables specialist NTR to tackle climate emergency

According to LGIM, the partnership will provide institutional investors in the UK, Europe and Asia access to the €1trn European energy transition in 2022.

Sarah Aitken, head of distribution at LGIM, said: "This is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with NTR to help investors address their climate-related concerns as the world moves towards net zero."

ESG strategies to 'reboot' European private markets, says PwC

NTR has over 20 years' experience investing and managing clean energy assets. Since 2015, it has acquired and managed renewable energy investments on behalf of third-party institutional investors through its renewable funds.

In a statement, Legal & General Group said it has been a "cornerstone" investor in NTR's previous European clean energy funds, and this partnership is a "natural progression to an already successful collaboration".

Rosheen McGuckian, NTR's chief executive, called the partnership a significant step forward for the firm.

"By joining forces with LGIM that has such a strong and trusted global reputation, we can accelerate our joint ambition to deploy the capital needed to address the European energy transition targets, which are a centrepiece of European policy to reduce carbon emissions in 2030 by 55%," she said.