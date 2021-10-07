AXA IM promotes Mark Hargraves as it phases out Framlington name

In the newly created role, Hargraves will be responsible for the firm's fundamental and quantitative equity capabilities, while retaining his current portfolio management responsibilities.

Hargraves was previously the global head of AXA IM Framlington equities, but as part of the new set up that has phased out the Framlington name, the firm's quantitative capabilities will be called Equity QI.

AXA IM Core Investments, led by Hans Stoter, will be made up of AXA IM Equity, AXA IM fixed income and AXA IM multi-asset.

The latter two divisions are headed up by Marion Le Morhedec and Serge Pizem, respectively.

The Equity QI team will continue to be led by Paul Flavier, currently global head of AXA IM Rosenberg equities. As global head of AXA IM Equity QI, he will report to Hargraves from the start of 2022.

Stoter said: "I am confident that the creation of the AXA IM Equity platform under the single leadership of Mark will bring clarity and simplicity to our clients when it comes to our equity offering and will help accelerate the profitable growth of our equity business thanks to the synergies the combination of our fundamental and quant capabilities will enable".