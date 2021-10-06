Alexander Henderson joins Bread Street as head of strategic partnerships

Henderson marks a "high profile" appointment for Bread Street and joins the recently launched private markets investment company after a 34-year career at Janus Henderson.

He will lead the firm's development of strategic partnerships with all financial institutions, including asset and wealth managers. As part of Bread Street's executive committee, Henderson will also work alongside managing partners Alex Barr and James Witter, as well as chief operating officer Abigail Sater, in building out the business.

At Janus Henderson, Henderson was most recently managing director, global financial institutions, responsible for all of the fund house's business with EMEA-based wealth management institutions.

Prior to that, he spent 23 years based in Asia, where he was instrumental in establishing Janus Henderson's asset management business across the region. This included opening the group's first offices in Singapore in 1995, followed by Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei.

During his time in Asia, he also oversaw the fund management activities for Asia equities, private capital and direct property portfolios, as well as the development of strategic distribution and product partnerships with wealth management, sovereign wealth funds and central banks.

Henderson said he was pleased to be joining Bread Street, which was launched in June this year, at a key development stage for the business.

"Institutional investors, wealth managers and intermediaries are increasingly focused on providing their clients with the diversification and returns that private markets deliver," he added.