Janus Henderson hire to bring 'fresh' ideas to UK retail sales

In this new role, Barwell will also be facilitating the promotion and distribution of the firm's funds, products and services. He will work on developing a marketing plan that aims to more effectively understand the needs of UK retail clients.

The fund house stated that Barwell will bring "fresh" ideas to the department's existing strategies.

Based in London, he reports to Sam Mettrick, head of UK advisory sales for EMEA, and the LATAM intermediary department.

Prior to joining Janus Henderson, Barwell was a business development manager for Aegon Asset Management. Before that, he had spent six years in a similar role at Kames Capital.