Janus Henderson hire to bring 'fresh' ideas to UK retail sales

New marketing plan in the pipeline

Alex Rolandi
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
Kyle Griffith Barwell joins from Aegon AM
Image:

Kyle Griffith Barwell joins from Aegon AM

Janus Henderson has added Kyle Griffith Barwell as an associate director in its UK retail sales team responsible for developing long-term relationships within the UK wholesale market.

In this new role, Barwell will also be facilitating the promotion and distribution of the firm's funds, products and services. He will work on developing a marketing plan that aims to more effectively understand the needs of UK retail clients. 

The fund house stated that Barwell will bring "fresh" ideas to the department's existing strategies.

Crestbridge names chief risk officer

Based in London, he reports to Sam Mettrick, head of UK advisory sales for EMEA, and the LATAM intermediary department.

Prior to joining Janus Henderson, Barwell was a business development manager for Aegon Asset Management. Before that, he had spent six years in a similar role at Kames Capital.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Crestbridge names chief risk officer

More on People moves

Siân Dalrymple of Crestbridge
Alternatives

Crestbridge names chief risk officer

Siân Dalrymple to lead risk function

Investment Week
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
Sheldon MacDonald and Nathan Sweeney join as CIO and deputy CIO of multi-asset at Marlborough
People moves

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

Sheldon MacDonald and Nathan Sweeney

Ellie Duncan
clock 05 October 2021 • 2 min read
Robeco Building
People moves

Robeco appoints new chief executive officer

Karin van Baardwijk succeeds former CEO Gilbert Van Hassel after five-year stretch

Lauren Mason
clock 04 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Octopus launches £40m fundraise for Apollo VCT

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Genesis trust shareholders vote in favour of Fidelity at EGM

01 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Schroders: Investors care more about the environment than ever

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

Lothar Mentel on the importance of IFAs and 'fear of the unknown'

01 October 2021 • 4 min read
05

Gresham House completes acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners' VCT business

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Woodford investors miss out as Oxford Nanopore IPO skyrockets

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
07 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 