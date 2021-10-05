Independent review launched into trading activity by senior Fed officials - reports

The FT reported that, in a statement, the Fed said: "As part of our comprehensive review, we began discussions last week with the Office of Inspector General for the Federal Reserve Board (OIG) to initiate an independent review of whether trading activity by certain senior officials was in compliance with both the relevant ethics rules and the law.

"We welcome the [OIG] review and will accept and take appropriate actions based on its findings."

It comes after US Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote to Gary Gensler, chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on 4 October, asking that the SEC investigate "trading in securities by high-level Federal Reserve officials and determine if any of these ethically questionable transactions may have violated insider trading rules".

Regional presidents Eric Rosengren of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Robert Kaplan of the Dallas Fed have both resigned following disclosures that revealed their involvement in trades, the FT reported.

The trading activities of Federal Reserve vice-chair Richard Clarida are also being scrutinised, after a report by the US government's ethics office found that he traded between $1m and $5m out of a bond fund into stock funds on 27 February 2020.

The following day, Fed chair Jerome Powell issued a statement between policy meetings, which said that it might need to take policy action in response to the pandemic and a few days later announced an emergency rate cut.

According to the FT, the Fed said that Clarida's trades were a "pre-planned rebalancing" and had been approved by its own ethics officials.

In her letter, Senator Warren wrote: "The reports of this financial activity by Fed officials raise serious questions about possible conflicts of interest and reveal a disregard for the public trust.

"They also reflect atrocious judgement by these officials, and an attitude that personal profiteering is more important than the American people's confidence in the Fed."