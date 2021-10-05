BMO postpones REIT IPO as sector challenges cause volatility

At the end of August, the REIT announced its intention to float and said it hoped to raise up to £250m via a placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer of ordinary shares.

Investment Week has since learned that despite "extremely strong investor appetite", well-publicised challenges in the sector have caused volatility, which prevented the trust from proceeding at this time.

The REIT was aiming to invest in a diversified portfolio of supported housing accommodation in the UK and was set to be managed by BMO Real Estate Partners and would have BMO Investment Business as its AIFM.

Responsible Housing REIT was set to purchase and create high-quality, fit-for-purpose accommodation for residents under several care sectors. It said it would let its properties on tailored leases, which will be aligned to the length of care provision packages provided by registered charities, housing associations and community interest companies.

The company will continue to monitor market conditions with a view to revisiting a launch at a later date, a source said.

Sector difficulties

Since the announcement of its intention to float, the investment trust social housing sector has struggled as £942m Civitas Social Housing has come under attack by activist short seller - ShadowFall Capital & Research - and the regulator has flagged some concerns.

Shadowfall has written an open letter to the board of Civitas saying it had "doubts" about the transparency of some of its deals and the "viability and quality" of its rental income.

Civitas is now trading on a 18.4% discount, according to Association of Investment Companies (AIC) data.

Civitas Social Housing buys up properties that have been adapted for use as specialised supported housing and leases them to housing providers with the high rents paid by housing benefit.

Just a few days after the ShadowFall letter the Regulator of Social Housing issued a ‘grading under review' notice in respect of Falcon Housing Association CIC, one of the approved providers leasing assets from Civitas Social Housing and another trust in the sector, Triple Point Social Housing.

The regulator uses this as a way "to alert stakeholders to the possibility that the provider may be moving towards non-compliance," in relation to the required economic standards.

At 31 March, Falcon constituted 19.9% of Civitas' annual rent roll and 10.4% of Triple Point's rent roll at 30 June, according to Numis.

"We note that the ShadowFall letter highlights potential inaccuracies in Falcon's most recent accounts and inconsistencies between the annual rental income which Civitas suggests is secured from Falcon and the annual rental income which Falcon believes it is obligated to pay," Numis said in a note.

"The board are yet to respond to the questions raised in ShadowFall's letter and without understanding the manager's and the board's viewpoint, it is difficult at this stage to make a fully informed judgement."