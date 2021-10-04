Robeco appoints new chief executive officer

Baardwijk, who is currently deputy CEO and COO of Robeco, said: "It is an honor to be appointed CEO of Robeco. I am very excited to lead Robeco and proud to add to its long history that goes back for 90 years of serving clients.

Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and I personally stand for. I look forward to further driving Robeco's strategic 2021-2025 agenda, to build on the momentum we have and to accelerate growth in all our key strengths."

Baardwijk joined the Netherlands-headquartered firm in 2006 and has held various positions including head of operational risk management, and chief information officer. She has been responsible for developing Robeco's corporate strategy for 2021-2025. Since 2015, Baardwijk has also been part of Robeco's executive committee.

Van Hassel will remain CEO until 31 December 2021 to ensure a smooth handover. Following this, he will relocate back to the US to assume a senior role for ORIX Group based in New York.

Van Hassel said: "I am very grateful for my tenure at Robeco and to have had the opportunity to lead such an incredibly skilled organization with so many bright and talented people.

Robeco is in a great place and with Karin, I have the utmost confidence that Robeco and its clients are in good hands. To be able to fill this position from our own ranks underlines the strength of our organisation.

I am thankful for the position that ORIX Group has offered me to share my experience and to further build its global business. I also look forward to being reunited with my family."

Robeco is a global asset manager founded in 1929, with headquarters in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. It has a speciality in sustainable investing, as well as quantitative research for both institutional and private investors.

As of June 2021, Robeco had €200bn in assets under management, with €177bn committed to ESG integration.