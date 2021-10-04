Ninety One Cautious Managed to change name to Global Income Opportunities

Alongside the name change, the fund - which was taken over by co-managers Jason Borbora-Sheen and John Stopford in April last year - has additional performance-related objectives which will appear on the fund's literature.

Nigel Smith, managing director of Ninety One's UK client group, said: "There are four dimensions that bring this change to life. It is not about reinventing the fund, but instead to clarify four things about its objectives and policies.

"First, the fund's ability to invest globally without restriction, then to clarify the income focus that John and Jason have. There has been a slight change in emphasis since they joined; alongside capital appreciation, the managers have been producing a resilient income, given they also run our multi-asset income capability.

"The third clarification is that the fund will limit its volatility to 75% of that of the FTSE All-Share. Again, this will not change how the fund will be run - it just makes what it already does more explicit in the documentation."

Sustainable Investment Festival: Q&A with Ninety One's Deirdre Cooper and Matt Evans

Finally, the managing director said the firm will make it clear that the fund is able to invest in non-investment-grade, as well as investment-grade, bonds.

The fund will remain in the IA Mixed Investments 20%-60% shares sector, and will maintain its return target of UK CPI plus 4% per annum over rolling five-year periods.

"We engaged with the FCA to get their approval earlier this year and have given clients 60 days' notice of the change - the news has been very well-received," Smith said.

"It is a strategy that has been around for a long time and is widely held across the UK retail market. As such, and as part of an ongoing review - which we regularly conduct across our product range - we decided we could make the fund's objectives even clearer and fully aligned with the underlying investment approach of the managers.

"Given they run our multi-asset income capability, we wanted to emphasise the global and the income element. We expect the fund's yield to reside at around 4%."

Over Borbora-Sheen and Stopford's tenure, the fund has returned 23.7%, compared to its benchmark's return of 9.1%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

The managers took over the helm of the fund following previous manager Alastair Mundy's leave of absence. Borbora-Sheen and Stopford also run the firm's Diversified Income and Global Multi-Asset Income funds.