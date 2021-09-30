Schroders: Investors care more about the environment than ever

55% now place greater importance on the environment

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 30 September 2021 • 2 min read
A new study from Schroders has found investors care more about the environment than ever
Image:

A new study from Schroders has found investors care more about the environment than ever

Investors are more focused on climate change when deciding their portfolios than ever before, a new study from Schroders has found.

Schroders Global Investors Study, which surveyed 23,950 investors from 33 locations globally, has found that sustainability is moving up the agenda post-pandemic, with 55% of investors now placing greater importance on environmental issues.

57% of respondents reported that they would feel positive about moving to an entirely sustainable portfolio assuming the same level of risk and diversification, with younger people (60%) particularly keen.

Respondents also increasingly expect action from a wide range of actors to fight climate change. 74% of investors said that national governments and regulators are responsible for mitigating climate change, up from 70% last year. 68% of respondents said that companies themselves also bore responsibility in addressing climate solutions, from 63% last year.

However, the largest change in views came in whether investment managers and major shareholders should be responsible for mitigating climate change, with 53% of respondents agreeing compared to 46% last year.

The survey also explored the reasons why investors would divest from a fund.  

 

People identifying as ‘expert or advanced' were more likely to divest in most cases, but in the case of data breaches, all expertise groups were equally likely to divest at 61%.

The reasons why people are attracted to sustainable funds has also changed since 2020, with 52% saying they are attracted due to the wider environmental impact compared to 47% last year, and 39% saying it was due to their societal principles, up from 32% last year.

However, over half of respondents feel that they still need data or evidence showing investing sustainably delivers better returns to encourage them to increase their sustainable investments. A further 40% of investors said that regular reporting showing the impact of their investments on society and the planet would increase their sustainable investments, with 36% adding that self-certification from the provider of the investment would encourage them.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Key challenges raised by international climate finance panel

Gresham House hires for sustainable infrastructure team

More on ESG

Schroders CEO Peter Harrison was speaking at today's Net Zero Festival
ESG

Schroders CEO: Embrace net zero or expect to be challenged

Schroders' CEO Peter Harrison tells Net Zero Festival that companies must quickly turn net zero targets into actionable strategies or face mounting pressure from investors

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 30 September 2021 • 2 min read
Two-thirds of investors said they weren’t aware of options to invest in funds delivering positive health impact
ESG

ShareAction study: Investors unhappy with health stewardship

Investors are unsatisfied with the level of communication they receive from fund management on stewardship in relation to health, ShareAction research has found.

Jenny Turton
clock 30 September 2021 • 1 min read
Current actions are positive according to the experts
ESG

Experts say only policy action can burst the carbon bubble

COP26 next opportunity

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 30 September 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2021

27 September 2021 • 8 min read
02

Andrew Bailey: MPC ready to hike interest rates before Christmas if inflation keeps rising

28 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

Gresham House hires for sustainable infrastructure team

27 September 2021 • 1 min read
04

UK energy crisis: Big firms positioned for further gains

27 September 2021 • 3 min read
05

Update: Link vows to defend itself as Leigh Day Woodford case heads to court

27 September 2021 • 2 min read
06

Woodford investors miss out as Oxford Nanopore IPO skyrockets

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
30 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable & ESG Conference 2021.

Register now
Trustpilot

 