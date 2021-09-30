Invesco expands ESG team following client interest

Invesco has added eight new members to its global ESG team over the past three months as it sees “increasing interest from clients”.
"ESG is a commercial imperative for Invesco as we see increasing interest from our clients. We have a clear plan in place to accelerate our progress and expanding the team is just one important piece of the puzzle," said Lance DiLorio, head of investment specialized services for Invesco.
Over the past three months the asset manager has hired eight new people for its global ESG team, five of which will be based in London and all of whom will report to Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Invesco's Global Head of ESG.
The members are:
- Mayde Sykora (Atlanta): Senior ESG Analyst, Fixed Income
- Mark Duffy (Boston): ESG Analyst
- Alexander Chan (Hong Kong): Head of ESG Client Strategy, Asia Pacific
- Sophie Conyngham Greene (London): Junior ESG Analyst
- James Sieyes (London): Junior ESG Analyst
- Conor Hartnett (London): ESG Client Strategies Manager
- Maximilian Kufer (London): Head of ESG - Private Markets
- Sudip Hazra (London): Director of ESG Research
So far this year the asset manager has launched nine ESG ETFs in Europe and three in the US. By the end of June this year Invesco's ESG assets under management stood at $52.7bn.