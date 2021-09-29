GAM's Hawtin favours finite currencies

"I think it became clear to me that all this money printing was just a very clear reminder that fiat currencies are not a finite resource," he explained. "And we do not, as individuals, have any way to control how much of those currencies is in circulation."

Hawtin's concern is that given people have no control over the level of money printed, they have no control over the value of that money.

As a result, he thinks there is an important place for a finite currency and that it be digital.

"At least with bitcoin, you know there can never be more than 21 million bitcoins and that is it. You can never have more just because you want more money, so it retains its value, in a sense."

However, Hawtin is not convinced that bitcoin will be the digital currency of the future and so his fund is invested in Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange platform.

"Coinbase's objective is to be the blockchain provider of choice, whether it be digital currencies, or NFTs, or smart contracts, they want to be the go to platform for anything blockchain orientated," the manager said. "It is quite a nice way to have an umbrella investment… that takes away the need to guess [which digital currency will succeed]."

Coinbase sits within the fund's top ten holdings, with 2.6% of the portfolio allocated to the company.

In terms of blockchain technology, Hawtin believes it will "permeate across everything we do" and will have a significant impact on the financial services sector in particular.

Recently, Hawtin also shifted some of his China allocation, which comprises 6.1% of the fund.

The manager believes the nation has an "amazing opportunity to be a leader in artificial intelligence".

"Notwithstanding what we have seen happening over the last couple of months with regulation. I still think it is an enormous market with enormous potential," he explained.

However, while the fund used to hold Alibaba and JD China, the nation's largest retailer, it has sold out of Alibaba and only has a small position in JD.

Instead, Hawtin has moved away from a consumer focus and is looking at where the government is being supportive; for instance, the production of electric vehicles.

In the past three years the fund has returned 99.4%, while its benchmark the MSCI World Growth index has returned 69% and the Investment Association's Total Return sector returned an average of 42%.