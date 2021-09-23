Fed signals tapering of bond buying in "tantalisingly vague" message

Interest rates at bottom

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 23 September 2021 • 2 min read
Fed said reduction in bond buying "may soon be warranted"
Image:

Fed said reduction in bond buying "may soon be warranted"

The US Federal Reserve signalled it will start tapering its bond buying programme in its September announcement on Wednesday (22 September) in what some investment experts viewed as a “tantalisingly vague” message.

The Fed chair, Jay Powell, also said a reduction in the bond buying programme "may soon be warranted".

Silvia Dall'Angelo, Senior economist at the International Business of Federated Hermes, pointed out that while there has been progress in the labour market and inflation would just justify a reduction in the pace of asset purchases, monetary conditions are likely to remain accommodative.

"New risks concerning domestic political dynamics and international developments - most notably, turmoil in the Chinese property sector - have emerged," he explained. "All these considerations will eventually determine the path for the removal of monetary policy support - a process that is likely to be drawn out and cautious."

Volatility rising - what investors need to know

The US central bank kept its main interest rate on hold at the rock-bottom range of 0 to 0.25 per cent, where it has been since the start of the pandemic and kept its asset purchases steady at $120bn per month.

However, the Fed confirmed that policy support would start to wane soon. The dot plot showed the median FOMC participant now expects the hiking cycle to start in 2022.

Seema Shah, strategist at Principal Global Investors, called the message "tantalisingly vague".

"A moderation in the pace of bond buying coming soon doesn't clear up if we are looking at November, December or even January for the start of tapering - but then does it really matter?" she said.  

"The market is already pricing in tapering now and have promptly turned their attention to the date of eventual rate lift-off and the pace of rate hikes which, if anything, is a little more modest than markets had feared."

For her part Candice Bangsund, vice president and portfolio manager of global asset allocation Fiera Capital said she felt November seems more likely but said "exact timing will hinge on the delta variant's trajectory and progress on the labour market front".

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Home REIT raises £350m

Investment management AUM grows to £9.4trn despite tumultuous 2020

More on Markets

Analysts are conflicted on the date of tapering
Markets

Questions over whether Fed will start tapering this November

Analysts are conflicted on the date of tapering

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read
JB Beckett, iNED and author of #newfundorder
Markets

Conflation of inflation: The great carry-on trade?

Assets sensitive to inflation are less resilient

JB Beckett
clock 23 September 2021 • 4 min read
Market Movers blog: What's the latest in markets?
Markets

Market Movers Blog: Norway becomes first major central bank to raise interest rates post-Covid

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Invesco in 'early talks' merger with State Street's asset management arm - reports

17 September 2021 • 1 min read
02

'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

17 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
04

Philip Morris delists Vectura following acquisition

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

Oaktree acquires Sanlam Wealth UK in £140m deal

20 September 2021 • 2 min read
06

New net zero finance alliance launches to achieve net zero

22 September 2021 • 2 min read
23 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 