Comgest appoints new IR manager focused on wholesale relationships

Rosley, who will be based in the London office, joins from Federated Hermes where she built relationships with a range of UK discretionary wealth managers. She holds the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing.

Comgest bolsters ESG team with ASI analyst hire Arnaud Cosserat, CEO of Comgest, said: "We opened our London representative office two years after the Brexit vote and have continued to add resources to the UK investor relations team, demonstrating a deep commitment to our UK investors.

Rosley added: "I am delighted to be working with the team at Comgest to further strengthen our presence in the UK. Comgest's long-term, bottom-up, fundamental research investment approach, rigorous ESG integration and active ownership strategy, along with an impressive track record across its equity range offer an excellent fit for UK investors looking to bring a sustainable quality growth approach to their portfolios."