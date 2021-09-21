Comgest appoints new IR manager focused on wholesale relationships

Joins from Federated Hermes

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 21 September 2021 • 1 min read
New IR manager will focus on wholesale relationships
Image:

New IR manager will focus on wholesale relationships

Comgest has hired Hannah Rosley as investor relations manager to focus on wholesale relationships including wealth managers, private banks and other intermediaries.

Rosley, who will be based in the London office, joins from Federated Hermes where she built relationships with a range of UK discretionary wealth managers. She holds the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing.

Comgest bolsters ESG team with ASI analyst hire

Arnaud Cosserat, CEO of Comgest, said: "We opened our London representative office two years after the Brexit vote and have continued to add resources to the UK investor relations team, demonstrating a deep commitment to our UK investors.

Rosley added:  "I am delighted to be working with the team at Comgest to further strengthen our presence in the UK. Comgest's long-term, bottom-up, fundamental research investment approach, rigorous ESG integration and active ownership strategy, along with an impressive track record across its equity range offer an excellent fit for UK investors looking to bring a sustainable quality growth approach to their portfolios."

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Franklin Templeton hires for UK equity team

Covid crisis bruises Vietnamese trusts despite strong fundamentals

More on People moves

Schroders' Ben Wicks
Investment Trusts

Ben Wicks steps back from former Woodford trust

Roger Doig succeeds co-manager

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 21 September 2021 • 1 min read
Hall previously worked as director of UK wholesale for Natixis Investment Managers
Business roles

PGIM Investments appoints new head of UK wholesale

Hall previously worked for Natixis

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 21 September 2021 • 2 min read
Alastair Caw has been at Columbia Threadneedle for 14 years
People moves

Marlborough hires Alastair Caw from Columbia Threadneedle as it eyes growth

Joins as head of client solutions

Ellie Duncan
clock 21 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

15 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Invesco in 'early talks' merger with State Street's asset management arm - reports

17 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

17 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

Investors lose their appetite for UK exposure within AIC global sectors

15 September 2021 • 4 min read
06

Philip Morris delists Vectura following acquisition

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
23 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 