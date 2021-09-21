Franklin Templeton hires for UK equity team

Mark Hall retires

Kathleen Gallagher
21 September 2021
Courtney Westcarr and Jo Rands of Franklin Templeton
Courtney Westcarr and Jo Rands of Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton has hired two new research members to its UK equity team as a portfolio manager, Mark Hall, retires.

Jo Rands and Courtney Westcarr will join the team as senior research analyst/fund manager and research analyst associate respectively.

Rands, who will focus on large cap UK equities, has over 14 years' experience of managing UK equity portfolios and has previously worked at Rathbones, Hermes and HSBC.

Westcarr will focus on UK small and mid-cap equities and was previously an equity research analyst at Cardale Asset Management. 

Both will be based at Franklin Templeton offices in Leeds and will report to Colin Morton, head of UK equities.

Separately, after more than 30 years with the firm, Mark Hall, portfolio manager and research analyst, will retire from the company and the investment management at the end of the year.

However, Hall will relinquish his portfolio manager responsibilities on the UK equity funds on which he is named on 30 September 2021. He will continue in his role as an analyst until his retirement. 

Hall is named on the following Franklin Templeton funds:

  • UK Rising Dividends Fund
  • UK Equity Income Fund
  • UK Managers' Focus Fund
  • UK Mid Cap Fund
  • UK Opportunities Fund
  • UK Smaller Companies Fund
  • UK Equity Income Fund

The co-leads on the funds remain.

Morton said: "We felt it was prudent to further expand the investment team on the UK Equity fund range to reflect the steady growth in assets across the UK equity range and we are delighted to welcome Jo and Courtney to the team. 

"We would like to thank Mark for his many years of hard work and dedication within the UK equity team.  We send him our best wishes in the next stage of his life.  Portfolio Managers Richard Bullas, Dan Green and Marcus Tregoning have been working closely with Mark Hall, encouraging a smooth handover of responsibilities and retention of the team's UK equity market investment expertise."

