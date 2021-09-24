Governments' clean energy push to benefit private sector

Renewable energy is a sector that is benefiting from huge growth
The push towards renewables is a multi-decade structural growth trend that is creating opportunities for investors, according to the fund manager of the £350.68m Gravis Clean Energy Income fund.

Manager Will Argent said there is a big tailwind as governments provide policy support in order to achieve a greener economy, putting in place mechanisms that incentivise long-term private investment into this space.

"The renewable energy sector and the infrastructure component of that is clearly an area that is benefiting from a very long multi-decade structural growth trend.

"Investment into this particular area of infrastructure is strong and is going to present lots of opportunities for the private sector," Argent said.

The fund provides investors with access to a wide range of clean energy investments and has high exposure to wind and solar assets across a diverse range of geographic regions.

It has benefited from growth, stemming from exposure to a sector which is growing in demand, and income, which is generated by renewable energy assets in the form of subsidy payments and revenue from power sales. 

The fund is most concerned with generating reliable, steady income for investors and prefers to target companies already generating clean energy since energy contracts are seen as safe, with horizons measured in years with locked-in prices.

"I am looking for attractive cashflow yields that are underpinned by government subsidies," Argent said.

"But it is also attractive if these are underpinned by very long-dated power purchase agreements," he added. 

This is something that is growing in the UK but remains small, unlike the US.

"In North America, I invest in companies that have maybe 15-to-20-year weighted average cashflow profiles underpinned by power purchase agreements with other corporate entities," Argent noted.

Gravis Clean Energy Income counts Renewables Infrastructure (6.1%), Clearway Energy (5.9%) and Greencoat UK (5.6%) as its biggest holdings. It holds around half of the portfolio outside the UK. Wind (34.9%) and solar (32.2%) dominate the portfolio and Argent does not expect that to change. 

"Those are the largest components of renewable energy and will take the lion's share of the investment," he said.

From launch in December 2017 to the end of July, the fund has delivered a 73.1% return, as the MSCI World Infrastructure and S&P Global Clean Energy indices gained 16.1% and 159.3% respectively. It has a target yield of 4.5%, according to the group's factsheet.

